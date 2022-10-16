If you're in need of some more neat stuff on your instagram feed, you can see vintage punk flyers and ephemera on the "Art Punk Kill" page. I love looking through all of the ink drawings in this giant archive. It always inspires me to draw something in my sketchbook. Here's a vintage Misfits flier from the collection.
See vintage punk flyers and ephemera on the "Art Punk Kill" instagram
