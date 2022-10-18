John Law talks Doggie Diner dog heads, urban exploration, Cacophony Society, and more in podcast

Manny, Moe, and Jack, three giant Doggie Diner dog heads, have been on display in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park as part of Illuminate's The Golden Mile Project. This prompted an interview of living legend John Law, the steward of the dog heads for many years, on the Total SF podcast. It's a great listen that pulls in a lot of fun San Francisco history. You can catch it here.

The history of Doggie Diner includes detours into Dan White and Jefferson Airplane, with more recent stories about the preservation of the heads. Historian, maker and Doggie Diner collector John Law joins hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight to talk about the heads and how they got to Golden Gate Park. Law also talks about the Suicide Club and Cacophony Society, two local urban exploration and pranking groups that influenced everything from Burning Man to SantaCon.