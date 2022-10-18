Watch this climber fight off an aggressive bear

In Japan, a bear with the determination of the Terminator attacked a rock climber. The bear snuck up behind him and lunged at the man, but the man screamed and dodged as the bear ran to the bottom of the large rock. It made a few attempts to climb back up the rock and get to the man, but was repulsed by the climber's shots and kicks.

From the YouTube description:

I was attacked by a bear from behind while descending the rocky ridge of Mt.Futago in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Instead of fear, I switched to the feeling that if it was coming, I had no choice but to face it.

・Keep screaming and intimidating

・Pound with Hammer Fist

・ Front kick

Looking back at the video, it seems that the bear attacked me to protect the cub. I invaded bear territory, but since they attacked me, I defended myself with self-defense. I learned karate when I was a child, but I liked mixed martial arts now, so maybe I could use hammer fist instead of punches. I always have a bear bell,but I mute it when descending rocks because it is noisy. The bear family went down, so I climbed back up to the summit. After taking a breather, I returned the way I came and descended.

My hands were scratched and cut from desperately holding on to the rock.

My right wrist was slightly sprained after hammering the rock and the bear.