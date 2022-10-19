Why, yes, Barney did appear in a fighting game

Last year, if you asked most people what their feelings on the Barney franchise were, they'd probably shrug and spout a perfectly even-tempered, "S'alright, I guess." Now that the new Barney docuseries, I Love You, You Hate Me, has revealed the untold history of the children's show, people are arguably more invested in the lovable Purple dinosaur than ever before.

Now that Barney's back in the cultural conversation again, it's time to unearth some of the craziest pieces of media he featured in. One of my personal favorite bizarre "Barney" appearances is the video game featured above. That's right, folks, "Barney"- or a character designed to look exactly like him- was a character in a fighting game.

In the video linked above, you can check out the wacky and bloody footage of Xenophage: Alien Bloodsport featuring a copyright-compliant version of Barney, the dinosaur called "Blarney" that isn't afraid to throw down.