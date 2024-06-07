Ikea hiring people to serve virtual meatballs

Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to work for Ikea but would rather not leave your house. Ikea is opening a store in Roblox and hiring paid "co-workers" to staff it. Interestingly, the store is not in Roblox to promote Ikea – it is there to recruit for Ikea.

Players can play games "inspired by real-life jobs" inside the virtual store. Borrowing grammar rules from Steve Jobs, the new initiative to hire younger workers is called "Careers Done Different."

According to the application page,

Ten lucky candidates will be selected to work in different sections of the store like the Showroom and Bistro, helping people choose their furniture, serving meatballs, having the chance to win exclusive UGCs and much more.

The brief online application asks for your social media profiles and questions, including:

How do you feel about being turned into pixels?

If you were a pixelated IKEA furniture, which one would you be and why?

What would you do if we ran out of pixelated hot dogs in our bistro?

The job pays €14.80 an hour and is, of course, 100% remote. Sorry, American Ikea/Roblox fans, but the application is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland. The store opens in Roblox on June 24th.