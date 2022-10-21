Landscapers find car buried deep in yard of $15 million Silicon Valley home, cadaver dogs on the scene

Landscapers working in the yard of a $15 million home in Silicon Valley's fancy Atherton suburb found a car buried five feet deep. Apparently the car is loaded with bags of unused concrete and has been there since the 1990s before the home was sold to its current owner.
From SFGate:
Cadaver dogs were called to the scene. When the animals "made a slight notification of possible human remains," technicians with the San Mateo Crime Lab were contacted to help with excavating the vehicle, police said.