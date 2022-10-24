Woman gets kicked off plane for unusual misdeed: asking to be ignored

A business class Hawaiian Airlines passenger got kicked off a plane for what might be a first: ordering crew members to not look at her for the entire 9-hour flight from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu.

The woman, a software company concierge, allegedly issued the strange demand after she herself "stared down" a flight attendant who had accidentally taken away her cocktail too soon. And the ornery mood started even earlier in the flight when attendants accidentally seated her in the economy cabin rather than business class, which caused the passenger to "verbally abuse staff members," according to Yahoo!.

From Yahoo!: