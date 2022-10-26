Hell House parody: Don't pet that dog 'too good'!

Check out this excellent parody of those bizarre fundamentalist Christian "hell houses," which are haunted houses where every room depicts a sin—sex, drugs, suicide—that condemns a person straight to hell. Wikipedia describes hell houses like this:
Hell houses are haunted attractions typically run by evangelical Protestant churches or parachurch organizations, designed to act as moral instruction. They depict acts which the organizers deem sinful and their consequences, including the torments of the damned in Hell, and usually conclude with a depiction of Heaven.[citation needed] Scenes portrayed may include date rape,[1]same-sex marriage, abortion, extramarital sex, raving, the use of alcoholic beverages and drugs, and teen suicide.[2] Other hell houses focus on the theme of the seven deadly sins.[3]Hell houses typically emphasize the belief that those who do not repent of their sins and choose to follow Christ are condemned to Hell.
While Blaire Erskine's parodic hell house depicts some of the typical sins that lead to hell ("if you have sex before you're married"), it contains a few new ones that you might not have anticipated: "when you peel a banana and eat it seductively while making eye contact with my husband" and "when you pet a dog and you pet him too good and his ding-a-ling comes out."
If you want to learn more about actual evangelical Christian hell houses, you should go watch the documentary "Hell House," which is available on Amazon:
Hell Houses are the evangelical Christian Church's answer to a haunted house, a fundamentalist fight night meant to scare the bejesus out of any nonbeliever. These houses of horror don't rely on the traditional gimmicks of ghosts and goblins. Instead, they recreate scenes that graphically depict such modern-day evils as botched abortions, AIDS-related deaths, fatal drunk driving crashes, date rapes, and drug-induced suicides. With full behind-the-scenes access, Hell House follows the making of these contemporary fire-and-brimstone sermons. Shot at the Trinity Assembly of God Church in Texas, the film chronicles the entire process from initial script meeting to lavish stage production. Hell House is a window into the creative effort and religious zeal behind this over-the-top sermon, while remaining an intimate portrait of the people who fervently believe its message.