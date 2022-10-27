Anti-semite Kanye West has admired Hitler and Nazis for quite some time, CNN reports

CNN reports that the dumbass formerly known as Kanye West has a long history talking about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis. In fact, he apparently wanted to name his 2018 album "Hitler," according to multiple sources. One of the sources was a business executive who worked for West but left due to "harassment" and a "hostile work environment" related to the rapper's "obsession" with Hitler. He ultimately reached a settlement that CNN reviewed. From CNN:

"He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people," the individual told CNN[…] The executive told CNN that West spoke openly about reading "Mein Kampf," Hitler's 1925 autobiographical manifesto and expressed his "admiration" for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.

This news follows an episode of the Higher Learning podcast in which former TMZ employee Van Lathan Jr. said the following: