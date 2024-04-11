Trump again demands loyalty from Jewish Americans

"…any Jewish person that votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined." — Real estate fraud Donald J. Trump

When presented with the opportunity to condemn American Nazis chanting about the great replacement theory and attempting to wave their tiki torches menacingly, Donald Trump said there were good people on both sides of the issue. This is just one of the many, many times he has displayed his white supremacist roots. Today, while many Americans are questioning our support of what has become Netanyahu's war of vengeance, Trump is claiming Biden isn't doing enough to sic the Israelis on Palestinians. He claims that Jewish people who don't vote for Don or his Republican goons are traitors.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner loves the oceanfront views in Gaza and wants to see it developed as oceanfront real estate after, as he recommends, the Israelis depopulate it. Trump and family see this as a wonderful profiteering adventure.

via Crooks and Liars