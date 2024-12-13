California DMV sorry for issuing vanity plate mocking October 7 attack on Israel

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is sorry for issuing a vanity license plate mocking the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. The license plate reads "LOLOCT7" and was mounted on a Tesla Cybertruck, because of course it was.

The DMV posted on X that it's "taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again."

The Los Angeles Times reports that "the license plate owner will be notified about language of their plate and the recall of their license plate. The owner of the vehicle has the right to appeal the department's decision."