This cheerful little delivery robot, filled with piping hot containers of Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Ravioli Carbonara, was happily rolling across some railroad tracks when a train ran it over, killing it instantly. The beginning of the video reveals that the delivery robot's co-workers witnessed the tragedy.

If this delivery bot could speak, its last words would probably be something like this: "I'm sorry for your loss. I didn't mean to get hit by the train, I was just trying to do my job."

According to news reports, the next day, one of the delivery bots was seen placing a memorial wreath made of pasta on the tracks near the remains of the fallen delivery robot.