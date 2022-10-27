They're working on a Sausage Party animated series

With how much money adult animated sitcoms and 3D animated films make, you would think there'd be a cavalcade of mature Pixaresque movies. And I'm not talking about feature-length films based on cartoons like Family Guy, South Park, and The Simpsons, either. Give us some completely fresh film IPs that are aimed at an older demographic that utilizes the same tech that makes Dreamworks and Pixar flicks look so crisp. It's a no-brainer if you really think about it.

As it stands, the only film that fits the aforementioned description is Seth Rogen's Sausage Party. Created at the tail end of Rogen's original box office hot streak, Sausage Party broke ground as the first adult animated 3D film. Now it seems as if Amazone Prime video wants to go on a sausage run because, according to Variety, the streaming service has green-lit a new series based on the 2016 comedy.