Woman swallowed whole by a massive python

A 54-year-old woman on the Indonesian island of Sumatra was reportedly swallowed whole by a massive python. The woman was apparently visiting a rubber plantation and then went missing. According to police, a team searched the area and located a 7 meter-long python.

"During the search, the team found a large python 7 meters long suspected of having preyed on the victim," said Betra Jambi police chief AKP S Harefa told Detik News.

"When the residents searched, the victim was finally found in the snake's stomach. The victim's body was also not destroyed when it was found in the snake's body, because it was suspected that it had just been preyed on," he said.



