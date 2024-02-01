Watch this little girl swinging a python around in circles to save her guinea pig (video)

In Queensland, Australia, Rosie Wightman, age 12, was in her backyard looking for her pet guinea pig MaxiBon when she made a frightful discovery. An eight-foot python had grabbed the animal in its jaws and was about to devour it.

Rosie grabbed the python by its other end and frantically swung it around in circles hoping the snake would release MaxiBon. Her father ran out to assist and once the guinea pig was free, they tossed the python into the neighbor's yard. I hope the neighbor doesn't have any small rodent pets roaming their property.

MaxiBon has recovered from the traumatic experience.