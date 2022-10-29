Whimsical cigarette holders from 1954

Popkin
Photo: Everett collection / Shutterstock

If you're going to smoke cigarettes, it may as well be with one of these whimsical cigarette holders from 1954. They were designed by Robert Stern and have both practical and novelty qualities to them. My favorite is photo #2, which features a tiny umbrella for your cigarette to shield it on a rainy day. I would be over the moon if I saw someone using that one in public.