IndiGo plane catches fire during takeoff, footage caught by passenger (video)

An IndiGo plane was taking off from Delhi, India when one of the engines caught fire. The flight, headed to Bangladore, headed back to the tarmac, while a passenger shot video through their window showing one of the plane's wings with orange sparks and flames coming from the other side of it.

"The flight would have taken off in five to seven seconds. Suddenly, I saw massive sparks coming off the wings, and it turned into a major fire. And the plane was stopped immediately. The pilot informed us there was some malfunction with the engine," a witness on board told NDTV, according to CNBC.

None of the 184 passengers and crew who evacuated the plane were injured.

Front page thumbnail image: Arocha Jitsue / shutterstock.com