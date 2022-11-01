Herschel Walker's GOD would demand cash bail

Republican US Senate candidate in Georgia, and clandestine abortion funding source, Herschel Walker feels that his God would endorse cash bail because of Adam and Eve. Walker's comments make no more sense than anything else he has put forward and serve to illuminate his startling lack of qualification for the job he so desires.

Raw Story:

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker revealed that he opposes cash bail reform because biblical characters Adam and Eve faced consequences for disobeying God.

"They don't want to talk about crime," Walker told a group of supporters in Georgia on Tuesday. "Because the guy I'm running against, [Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA)] voted — he wants criminals out of jail. He wants — he believes in no cash bail."

"And I'm, like, wait a minute," the candidate continued. "In the Bible I read, I remember in Adam and Eve, it says, from this place here you have total freedom but God said if you touch or each from that tree, you will surely die. They were held to responsibility!"