Cobra bites boy, so boy bites cobra back, killing it

In Central India's Jashpur District, an eight year-old boy named Deepak was playing in his yard Monday when he suffered a cobra bite.

"The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," the boy said.

The snake died but fortunately Deepak did not.

From the New Indian Experess: