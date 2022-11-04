Cobra bites boy, so boy bites cobra back, killing it

In Central India's Jashpur District, an eight year-old boy named Deepak was playing in his yard Monday when he suffered a cobra bite.
"The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," the boy said.
The snake died but fortunately Deepak did not.
From the New Indian Experess:
"Deepak didn't show any symptoms and recovered fast owing to the dry bite when the poisonous snake strikes but no venom is released. Such snakebites are painful and may show only local symptoms around the area of bite," explained Qaiser Hussain, snake expert[…]
Jashpur is a tribal district, which is also known as Naglok (abode of serpents) because it has over 200 species of snakes[…]