Elon Musk poisons the well for Twitter's advertisers

I am fairly certain this tweet, by the Chief Twit, is going to make a lot of advertisers very, very uncomfortable about spending with Twitter. Moving your ad spend to another online rage factory is easier and safer. Advertising on Meta has got to be pretty cheap right now.

Is it possible Musk thinks leveling threats at the people who pay his bills will work out in his favor?

A thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Beyond not understanding Twitter, it is pretty clear Musk does not understand advertising. The slow-motion trainwreck continues to get worse and worse. Maybe Jack Dorsey can apologize to the advertisers too.