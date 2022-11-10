This absolutely massive bunny rabbit acts more like a dog

David Pescovitz

This is Guus, a two-and-a-half year old Flemish Giant rabbit who lives in Amsterdam. The Flemish Giant is the world's largest breed of domestic rabbit. Guus weighs more than 22 pounds and, according to his caretaker Danielle, his behavior "is very similar to a dog, which was unexpected." His favorite activities include playing fetch and cuddling. And eating, of course.