This is Guus, a two-and-a-half year old Flemish Giant rabbit who lives in Amsterdam. The Flemish Giant is the world's largest breed of domestic rabbit. Guus weighs more than 22 pounds and, according to his caretaker Danielle, his behavior "is very similar to a dog, which was unexpected." His favorite activities include playing fetch and cuddling. And eating, of course.
This absolutely massive bunny rabbit acts more like a dog
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
Watch: Mako shark leaps right on top of charter boat while people are fishing
A group of people fishing for kingfish last weekend got quite a surprise when a mako shark leapt onto their boat. "What are we going to do? What are we going to do?" a couple of guys on the charter boat could be heard saying in the video below. Fortunately, according to NZHerald.com, the huge… READ THE REST
Spoiled doggo is shocked to get dry kibble instead of the usual special toppings (video)
Like a child facing down a bowl of plain steamed vegetables instead of the usual Happy Meal, this pup ain't buyin' the dry kibble in his bowl. Where in the heck are all the special toppings his humans usually spoil him with? According to the video's TikTok post (below), serving the pooch dry kibble was… READ THE REST
Dog spotted carrying human arm
Residents of South Jackson, Mississippi called police on Saturday after spotting a dog strolling around with a human arm in its mouth. Later, they found the rest of the body. But without the head. The head is still missing. From the Clarion Ledger: The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in… READ THE REST
Get a better night's sleep with $91 off this down alternative comforter
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's that time of year again! If we don't pack on those extra layers (and we don't mean quirky nose warmers!) before slipping into bed at night, nightmares will be the least of our… READ THE REST
Get a top-rated VPN and thousands of hours of e-learning content for just $125
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We don't stop learning after high school or college. Life is one long learning process, but if you've seen the price of degrees these days, you might think pursuing secondary education is out… READ THE REST
Live life refreshed, to the fullest, and on the go with $46 off this modular mobile bed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In times like these,e ditch their conventional single-family homes and take their show on the road. If you think about it, mobile home living scratches both the itch to travel and… READ THE REST