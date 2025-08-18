Silly pup is startled when he notices his teeth for the first time (video)

A handsome golden retriever happens to check himself out, only to catch something in the mirror he hasn't seen before: a mouthful of teeth. And he becomes obsessed.

In hilarious footage, the silly pup opens up wide as he examines his new findings. Not so sure about this new look, he then tries to change it up, shutting his mouth, before opening up wide once again. After inspecting himself from a few different angles, he utters a solitary yip, but it's unclear if it's a bark of approval or a call for help. (Watch video below, posted by sydneyseichter.)

Via ParadePets

