Trump-picked candidate blames GOP "cowards" for his miserable failure

Trump-picked lemon J.R. Majewski — the gun-totin' gentleman from Ohio who threatened Democrats with a loaded rifle in one of his congressional campaign ads — blames his midterm failures on GOP establishment leaders, who "shunned" him during his primary. Meanwhile, in true blind MAGA fashion, he defends Donald Trump, who made Majewski the failed candidate he is today.

"The corporate media is working overtime to hide the Republican establishment's failures in the 2022 midterm elections — perpetuating a myth that Donald J. Trump dragged his endorsed candidates down," he cries in a piece titled, "I Am a Republican Who Lost on Tuesday. It Wasn't Trump's Fault. It Was the Cowards in D.C.'s 'McLeadership.'"

"This is a complete lie…" Majewski, who was caught lying about being in Afghanistan, continued, "told in order to embolden GOP leaders in Washington D.C., and ignores the fact that in so many instances, this same 'McLeadership' set MAGA candidates up for failure…"

From Daily Beast: