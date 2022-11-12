oimo.io/works/bubbles, by saharan, features a simple, relaxing bubble-blowing toy. You can move around the fan, the bubble wand, and the inconveniently-placed pointy thing. You have unlimited bubbles!
Online bubble-blowing toy
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Games
- single-serve sites
- toys
Watch: When a dog is left out of tug-of-war game, he pretends to play it with invisible friend
It only takes two dogs to play tug of war, as one doggo learned when a pair of nearby pups left him out of the competition. But rather than show his true feelings, he pretended he was also having great fun with the game, scrunching his mouth and leaning his head back as he tried… READ THE REST
Doom music legend Mick Gordon denounces the executive at iD Software who publicly scapegoated him for the soundtrack they butchered—and he has receipts
When the official soundtrack to Doom Eternal was released, fans noticed that it sounded weird and crappy. The game's producer at iD software, Marty Stratton, posted a statement (to the game's fan subreddit) in which he denounced Mick Gordon, the musician who wrote and produced the franchise's music, and assured everyone Gordon was gone. Two… READ THE REST
Street Fighter 6 will finally make button-mashing an effective strategy
We've all done it at one point or another; there's no shame in it. We've all mashed buttons during a fighting game. In fact, most people never stop mashing buttons. Fighting games are infamous for their steep learning curve, thanks to a staggering level of mechanical difficulty that dwarfs other games. Instead of trying to… READ THE REST
Take entertainment on the road with a $379 pre-Black Friday discount on this projector and portable screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As we start to retreat into our holes this winter, activities become less and less exciting (unless you're into puzzles, in which case, you've got some work to do). That said, there's… READ THE REST
Celebrate 11/11 with these super fun mop slippers for only $11.11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Mopping your floors can feel daunting, but you need to walk on them eventually! So why not do both at once? You can spice up your cleaning routine as you walk… READ THE REST
Wander + Ivy's single-serve wine bottles mean you'll never waste wine again.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all hate waste. Yet you might be surprised at how often a good thing actually goes to waste. For example, have you ever downed a glass of wine, then had… READ THE REST