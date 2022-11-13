Having trouble deciding which type of apple to choose? On Pick An Apple, you can view people's ratings on the best to worst tasting apples. Taste, crispness, flesh, juiciness, density, and cost are a few of the individual factors that play a role in an apple's overall rating. The top rated apple on the site is the "Sweetango Apple" which received a 93 and is considered "the greatest apple of all time". If you scroll all the way down to apple hell, you'll come across the "Newtown pippin apple" which received a 19 (the lowest score) and apparently tastes like "vomitous filth" and a "sand-filled condom".
Website ranks apples from best to worst
