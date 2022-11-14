The former voice of Kratos explains why he was replaced in the new God of War games

With the release of God of War: Ragnarök, fans have begun to rediscover their love of the series' blade-wielding protagonist, Kratos. The game, a sequel to the series reboot God of War(2018), expands the story of Kratos and his son. Unlike the original trilogy of games, the new God of War series takes a more gritty and grounded approach to the characters and setting. Although the original free-wheeling and over-the-top energy of the original games was heavily responsible for the series' initial charm, the new duology in the God of War franchise has garnered the series infinitely more critical acclaim.

In addition to jettisoning the original tone, the God of War franchise also decided to venture in a different direction with its voice actors. In the video linked above, TC Carson sits down with Vlad TV's YouTube channel to discuss why he didn't return to voice Kratos when the series rebooted in 2018.