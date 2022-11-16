The ultimate Instagram page for piglet lovers

Elías Villoro
A typical day at the Pig Lovers instagram page (screenshot)

Attention piglet lovers everywhere. If you love sows, piglets, and piggies, especially their adorable grunts, squeals, and snorts, the "Instaham" handle, pig_lovers_of_insta, will give you oinklings of amusement. My favorite – for this moment – is the "planking pig."

Also, check out these 125 pig puns from BoredPanda "that might make you squeal with joy." The #1 pun is "Chris P Bacon," a perfect name for your hairless, one-neck-vertebrae-missing, floppy-eared, coiled-tailed buddy. Punpedia also has an extensive list of bovine puns that will have you chortling. Memorize them, and you "squeal the show" at your next party.