How to make a map of your mind

Austin Kleon, author of Steal Like an Artist, has taken down the paywall on some of his favorite newsletter posts, including this wonderful piece about how to "get unstuck" by drawing a map of your mind. If if I'm not stuck, it looks like great fun to draw these kinds of quick mind maps and fill a notebook with my daily "state-of-mind." From Austin's explanation:

Starting in the middle of a notebook page, I'll draw a picture, or write a word or phrase with a box or a circle around it, then I'll write the first word or phrase that comes to my mind next to it, enclose it with a box or a circle, and draw a line connecting them. I'll repeat this process until the page is full.

Here's a video of Austin making a mind map: