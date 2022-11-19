The story behind the Cottingley fairies hoax of 1917

In this Kaz Rowe video, she looks into the details of the infamous Cottingley fairy hoax, how it came about, and how none other than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle got caught up in it.

In 1917, Frances Griffiths and Elsie Wright took two photos to try and prove to their parents they really had seen fairies in Cottingley Beck. When the photos caught the eyes of Edward Gardner and Arthur Conan Doyle, they began a media sensation that made the world ask: are the photos real or fake? Why did the author of Sherlock Holmes become obsessed with them? What is the truth? Come learn with me!