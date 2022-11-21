Brazilian woman who married a rag doll claims it cheated on her

It isn't easy finding the right person. More times than not, relationships are founded on nothing more than fleeting mutual attraction and sexual chemistry. Once the love haze fades and you regain your emotional sobriety, you wake up from a five-year stupor wondering how much you stand to lose in a divorce.

Unfortunately, most people don't make logical decisions when selecting a partner. People only really start exploring the inner workings of their paramour's mind after exploring the physical terrain of their flesh. And once you've acquired a decent comprehension of who they are, you still have to trust that they won't break your heart.

One would like to think you'd be able to avoid heartbreak if you remained alone, but the story of Meirivone Rocha Moraes proves otherwise. Last year Moraes married a rag doll and had one of his "children." Sadly, the rag doll's extramarital activities have jeopardized the couple's relationship.