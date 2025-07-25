Groom feels violated after wife's wedding day prank triggers relationship crisis

A wedding prank backfired when a bride arranged to have her blindfolded groom unknowingly remove a garter from a male groomsman's leg instead of hers, leaving their marriage in crisis from day one.

As reported in a Reddit post on r/AITAH, what was intended as a lighthearted joke left the groom feeling deeply violated and humiliated after he was instructed to use his mouth to remove the garter, only to discover he had been performing this intimate act on a male friend while wedding guests recorded videos and laughed. Though his wife dismissed it as harmless fun, the groom said the incident "hurt if not destroyed my trust and sense of intimacy towards her."

The fallout has been severe. The groom now refuses to look at wedding photos or write thank you notes, knowing that videos of his humiliation are circulating. While many commenters supported his feelings of betrayal, others suggested he was overreacting. "Let it go, bro it's super normal and happens at a lot of weddings," wrote one user. "Not like they tricked you into eating your buddy's butt or anything."

But relationship experts commenting on the post emphasized that public humiliation, especially on a wedding day, can create lasting trauma and relationship damage. As one commenter noted, "Pranks are only funny if everyone is laughing. To 'prank' your partner on a day that's supposed to be about celebrating the unification of the two of you is like screaming to the world 'I do not respect my partner.'"

Previously:

• Revealing an old carnival scam called 'pricking the garter'

• Gentlemen's garter ad, 1924

• History of pantyhose