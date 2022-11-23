Doug Stanhope dances while his house burns down

Last night, comedian Doug Stanhope posted a TikTok showing his house burning down. While it's clearly not a laughing matter, he tried to find some levity in the situation by singing and dancing to the Talking Heads' Burning Down the House.

The Bisbee, Arizona resident also tweeted, "As I realized my house was on fire, I just thought What Should I Save? Phone and cigarettes was what i grabbed. I shoulda grabbed the full pack. Now I wonder if I will ever find contractors to work in Bisbee. Go Cardinals?"

As someone who also resides part time in Bisbee in a house that's over 100 years old, I can attest that it's difficult to find contractors–it's definitely a running joke around town. I wish you the best of luck, Doug, and I'm glad nobody was injured in the fire! I hope you can get back into your home as soon as possible!