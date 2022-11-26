If Alejandro Jodorowsky filmed a Tron sequel

Rob Beschizza
Image: Johnny Darrell

Easily my favorite use of AI image generators yet: Jodo Tron. Outstanding work by Johnny Darrell, which should wake up anyone, like me, that tends to downplay the impact of the technology. (Though note that to animate and film this credibly, you would have to have humans painstakingly recreate every detail as costumes, sets and 3D models)