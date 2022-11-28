Bambi will be "vicious killing machine" in new horror movie after original book enters public domain

Disney's knack for making adorable anthropomorphic cartoon characters is virtually unmatched. By exaggerating key features, such as the eyes, Disney's talking animals can tug on one's heartstrings like a drunk harpist in an earthquake. There is a litany of characters that embody this practice, but few do it as poignantly as Bambi. Depending on your age bracket, Bambi was the first movie that broke your heart.

Even though the character isn't alone in the pantheon of Disney characters that tragically lost a parent, the death of Bambi's mother tends to hit a little harder than the rest. The primary reason is the human culprit behind the hit. Well, after several decades, Bambi is about to get his revenge.

Following in the footsteps of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horror film starring the titular teddy bear, Bambi is about to get his very own horror movie courtesy of director Scott Jeffrey.