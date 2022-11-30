Dr. Oz's failed run for Senate may have nuked his TV career

Remarkable for his snake oil sales and experimenting on dogs, Dr. Mehmet Oz is having difficulty finding a path back to mainstream television. Having run as a hard-line Trumpist with incredibly awful ideas about women's rights, Dr. Oz is so unappealing to more than half the United States of America that his options may only be FOX and Newsmax.

"Unsafe for advertisers" seems a growing problem for the GOP and their cronies.

