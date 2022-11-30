French baguette, Chinese tea, and Arabic coffee now have UNESCO protection

The French baguette is now under UNESCO safeguarding as an item of "intangible cultural heritage." The bread is joined by a number of other global foods, traditions, and crafts. From this year's additions to the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list:
- Al-Mansaf in Jordan, a festive banquet and its social and cultural meanings (Jordan)
- Alheda'a, oral traditions of calling camel flocks (Saudi Arabia – Oman – United Arab Emirates)
- Ancestral system of knowledge of the four indigenous peoples, Arhuaco, Kankuamo, Kogui and Wiwa of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta (Colombia)
- Artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread (France)
- August 15th (Dekapentavgoustos) festivities in two Highland Communities of Northern Greece: Tranos Choros (Grand Dance) in Vlasti and Syrrako Festival (Greece)
- Bear festivities in the Pyrenees (Andorra – France)
- Crafting and playing the Oud (Iran (Islamic Republic of) – Syrian Arab Republic)
- Festivals related to the Journey of the Holy family in Egypt (Egypt)
- Festivity of Saint Tryphon and the Kolo (chain dance) of Saint Tryphon, traditions of Croats from Boka Kotorska (Bay of Kotor) who live in the Republic of Croatia (Croatia)
- Furyu-odori, ritual dances imbued with people's hopes and prayers (Japan)
- Holy Week in Guatemala (Guatemala)
- Hungarian string band tradition (Hungary)
- Knowledge and practices related to cultivating Khawlani coffee beans (Saudi Arabia)
- Kun Lbokator, traditional martial arts in Cambodia (Cambodia)
- Manual bell ringing (Spain)
- Pyongyang Raengmyon custom (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)
- Talchum, mask dance drama in the Republic of Korea (Republic of Korea)
- The practice of Modern Dance in Germany (Germany)
- Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China (China)