On Twitter, Bristol Airport posted a photograph of its new multi faith area. Dan Barker points out that it is a "shining beacon" of contemporary Britishness.

"The reflection of a guy in Hi Vis, the bollard placement, the use of a 'Smoking Shed' as a 'Multi faith area'. THIS is Britain."

Against the envy of less happier lands,

This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England,

Off the Silver Zone roundabout