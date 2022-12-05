A woman noticed that her husband had a "musty, yeasty" smell despite practicing good hygiene. Ten years later, he developed Parkinson's disease. She attended a Parkinson's support group with him and noticed that everyone smelled like her husband. Now, doctors are working with her to try to understand how to use the faint odor of pre-Parkinson's to stave off the disease.
Woman can identify early-stage Parkinson's by smell
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- parkinsons
- smell
This woman can smell if you have Parkinson's and is helping create a new test for the disease
Joy Milne, 72, is a retired nurse from Peth, Scotland. She also has hereditary hyperosmia—she's a "supersmeller." After noticing that her husband's natural scent had changed, she eventually determined that the shift in odor was a very subtle early symptom of Parkinson's disease. Since then, Milne has collaborated with UK scientists to create an experimental… READ THE REST
The jars in this Egyptian tomb still smell sweet 3,000 years later
More than 3,400 years ago near Luxor, two Egyptians were entombed, surrounded by incredible artifacts including sealed and open jars of containing food to sustain the deceased's souls in the afterlife. Amazingly, scientists analyzing the items were surprised by sweet scents of the ancient past. (Fortunately, it wasn't the funk of 40,000 years.) From Nature:… READ THE REST
"Frites by Idaho" is a new perfume that smells like french fries
The Idaho Potato Commission has issued a new perfume that they claim smells like french fries. Frites by Idaho, they claim delivers "one of the world's most irresistible scents." "Whether you're at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it's near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into… READ THE REST
Need an affordable laptop? This near-mint HP EliteBook is under $300.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With inflation and all, it may seem like you can't buy any electronics at a reasonable price. Or so you thought! You just have to know where to look. Sometimes, you can… READ THE REST
This pocket-sized projector gives you a giant HD display anywhere you go
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The WEMAX Go is the perfect portable projector for business and pleasure. Projectors are a great way to add visual impact to presentations at work and a fun way to make… READ THE REST
If you're a seafood lover, you'll want to sea this deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Any seafood lovers knows it's sort of an expensive taste kind of habit. Good seafood definitely isn't cheap, but it is delicious. But have you ever thought of getting the very… READ THE REST