Asteroid impact simulator

There are many asteroid impact simulators online, but Neal Agarwal's is the state of the art. Select your asteroid, then select your target, then enjoy the toll of death and destruction. Pictured above, a mile-wide rock obliterates Pittsburgh on its way to triggering global climate catastrophe and extinction.
An estimated 102,821 people would be vaporized in the crater
The crater is 1,866 ft deep
Your asteroid impacted the ground at 37,680 mph
The impact is equivalent to 9 Gigatons of TNT
More energy was released than a hurricane releases in a day
An impact this size happens on average every 134,000 years
If that seems light, don't worry, a further 1.3m—the rest of Allegheny County—get roasted by the fireball.