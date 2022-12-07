Asteroid impact simulator

There are many asteroid impact simulators online, but Neal Agarwal's is the state of the art. Select your asteroid, then select your target, then enjoy the toll of death and destruction. Pictured above, a mile-wide rock obliterates Pittsburgh on its way to triggering global climate catastrophe and extinction.

An estimated 102,821 people would be vaporized in the crater The crater is 1,866 ft deep Your asteroid impacted the ground at 37,680 mph The impact is equivalent to 9 Gigatons of TNT More energy was released than a hurricane releases in a day An impact this size happens on average every 134,000 years

If that seems light, don't worry, a further 1.3m—the rest of Allegheny County—get roasted by the fireball.