Hannity doesn't know where GOP voters got the idea that mail-in ballots are bad, while Gingrich threatens to "abolish TikTok"

Last night, Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich seem to have forgotten how they and everyone else on Fox News have been telling viewers for years that mail-in and early voting are bad.

Hannity: "I think Republicans have been unwilling, for whatever reason … to voting early and voting by mail."

After appearing to agree with Hannity for a moment, Gingrich launched into a pair of howlers of his own. 1) Republicans lost in the midterms because they didn't have TikTok accounts to appeal to the young 'uns, 2) "even if, in fact, in the long run, we may abolish TikTok as a Chinese communist device."

It would be great if Gingrich donned his commando suit, flew to China, and overthrew the Chinese Communist Party himself. It would make for good reality television.