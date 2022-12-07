It's hard to tell Sen. John Kennedy and Foghorn Leghorn apart

I don't usually share online quizzes, because most are pretty dumb. But I stumbled across this oldie but goodie (well, it's from 2019, but I promise, it's relevant) that's worth sharing. The quiz, presented by Tim Morris at NOLA.com, is called, "Who said it: Sen. John Kennedy or Foghorn Leghorn?"

Tim Morris explains:

John Neely Kennedy is the junior U.S. senator from Louisiana who was a key member of Gov. Buddy Roemer's staff before being elected to five terms as the state treasurer. Foghorn J. Leghorn is an animated chicken who appeared as a featured character in Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Yes, this is the same Senator John N. Kennedy who recently warned us about the scourge of liberals carrying around zip-locked bags of kale and "hyperventilating on yoga mats if you use the wrong pronoun."

If you have heard them both speak, you can imagine that it might be hard to discern who said what. In fact, I grew up in Louisiana and thought I might do ok, but even I missed several. They're tough! Here's a sampling (and no spoiler alerts, don't worry!):

"She has a billy goat brain and a mockingbird mouth." "He's tough as a boiled owl." "He's a hard dog to keep on the porch. He's not a porch dog; he's a running dog. He likes to do things his way." "I'm not just talking to hear my head roar."

See if you can tell the difference – go take the quiz here.