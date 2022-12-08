It's Power Up week at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a critical annual fund-raising effort that helps the nonprofit group defend our privacy, our speech and our online rights year-round. The EFF exposes corporate shenanigans, challenges ill-considered legislation, busts patents that should never have been approves, and litigates against those who use the law to threaten, bully and silence critics, activists and publishers. That's included Boing Boing—more than once!—and if you like what we do, please donate.
Donate to the EFF, get a warm fuzzy feeling and the satisfaction of helping smash stupid patents, legislation and lawsuits
