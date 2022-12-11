We were getting a Batman Beyond movie, but now it's dead

The DC animated universe from the 90s and 2000s has consistently found a way to integrate itself into the source material. Aside from making several quality adaptations that simultaneously impressed lifelong comic fans and incepted an entire generation of DC fanatics, the Bruce Timm/Paul Dini animated universe also created a few noteworthy additions to the comic book canon. Everyone knows that Harley Quinn emanates from Batman: The Animated Series, but so does her now canonical relationship with Poison Ivy. Even though the pairing was presented as platonic, it planted the seeds for their future romance.

Outside of Harley Quinn, Terry McGinnis is probably the most popular character to debut in the DC animated universe. McGinnis, the protagonist of Batman Beyond, the futuristic sequel to Batman: The Animated Series, has found his way into the comic books several times. And prior to DC's current restructuring phase, McGinnis would have found himself in a live-action movie, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as an elderly Bruce Wayne.