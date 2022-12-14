I love all animals, but perhaps my favorite is the opossum. It's so hissy. It's so misunderstood and maligned. But it's so adorable, with its awesome snout and tiny little teeth. I can't get enough opossum content, so I was happy to stumble upon this video uploaded to TikTok by user "Fish Like Mike." He shows off a massive opossum he found in the woods, while providing the viewer with awesome possum facts – They groom themselves constantly! They eat ticks, up to 5000 a year, and thus help prevent Lyme disease! They rarely have rabies because their body temperature is so low! They have opposable thumbs and a cool prehensile tail! They are North America's only marsupial! Enjoy!
Opossum content is the best content
