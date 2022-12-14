Watch a 90-year-old woman walk across a stage and graduate from college

A woman who took a 7-decade gap year from college finally graduated at age 90.

Joyce DeFauw, who has 9 children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, told her family in 2019 that she regretted dropping out of college in 1951, as many women did back in the day, to become a mother. So her family encouraged her to go back to her alma mater — Northern Illinois University — to finish her bachelor's degree in general studies. She even got her first computer to help her earn that degree.

And three years later, she achieved that goal, making her the oldest woman to ever graduate from the university.

"I'd never dreamed I'd be around at this time, but here I am," she told WREX.com. "I've learned that I can do things I never thought I could do, with the help of others. You can never quit learning."

Watch her walk across the graduation stage below.

