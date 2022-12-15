Soyuz spacecraft has sprung a bad leak while docked at the International Space Station (video)

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft currently docked at the International Space Station has sprung a leak. According to NASA, it's "fairly significant" leak of coolant that led to the postponement of yesterday's planned cosmonaut spacewalk. The Soyuz brought one NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station in September and was also meant to shuttle them back home in March. From CNN:

[NASA spokesperson Rob] Navias said the cause of the coolant leak is "unknown and the effect at this point unknown as Russian managers continue to look over the data and consult with both NASA managers and engineers" and outside experts. He said the astronauts inside the space station were "never in any danger."

Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, using the camera on Russia's Nauka module on the space station, "photographed and filmed the outer surface of the ship," according to Roscosmos. "The data was transmitted to Earth, and the specialists have already begun to study the images."

"No decisions have been made regarding the integrity of the Soyuz MS-22 or what the next course of action will be," Navias added, wrapping up NASA-TV coverage of the canceled spacewalk.