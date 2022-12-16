People who shaped science in 2022 and ones to watch in 2023

Scientific journal Nature published its list of "Ten People Who Helped Shape Science in 2022" to highlight key events in science through the compelling stories of those involved." Click the links to read short stories about who they are and why their breakthroughs matter:

And looking forward, the Nature editors also identified "Ones to Watch in 2023" including:

Sherry Rehman, Minister of climate change, Pakistan

This climate-justice advocate will be looking to build on the commitment to establish a loss-and-damage fund agreed at the 2022 climate negotiations in Egypt. Sun Chunlan, Chinese Communist Party

This vice-premier leads China's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will play a major part in the country's plans to loosen restrictions. Anthony Tyson, University of California, Davis

This physicist pioneered a technique known as weak gravitational lensing, which will reach fruition next year when two major telescopes come online.

As Carl Sagan once said, "Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known."