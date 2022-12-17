Cats performing music is what the internet was made for

Take a minute and half right now and go watch this delightful video. It's a TikTok duet chain featuring all sort of folks (and animals!) performing the 1931 jazz classic "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)" (composition by Duke Ellington and lyrics by Irving Mills). The whole chain starts with French Fuse playing keyboard in a duet with a cat, who provides percussion, and then explodes with others joining in on violin, alto sax, ukulele, four string jazz bass, trumpet, vocals, drums, and more! Enjoy!