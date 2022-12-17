Let's take a moment to appreciate Dr. Jean Feldman's Banana Dance

If you don't know what I'm talking about, go watch the video, where you'll see and hear educator Dr. Jean Feldman demonstrating some terrific embodied and kinesthetic teaching techniques. In the video, she dances along while singing about "forming" and "peeling" a variety of fruits and vegetables including bananas, corn, carrots, and, most famously, avocados (while the song was released in 2010, the guacamole part of the video, starting at 2:55, became a viral internet hit in 2015). On the video's YouTube page, Dr. Jean explains:

You learn on your feet, not on your seat! When children move, dance, and wiggle, more senses are activated and the message is more likely to get to the brain. Music and movement also emit endorphins which make you happy. These activities are great for cardio, eye-hand coordination, flexibility, strength, and children's BRAINS! Children will also develop body spatial awareness, cooperation, self-control, social skills, and they will learn to listen and follow directions. It feels good to feel good, and when children feel good their behavior improves!

Dr. Jean, who has a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction and has been an educator for over 40 years, has a website where she shares teaching and learning materials, if you want to see more!