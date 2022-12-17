Nathan Reidt draws and paints lumpy creatures that look as if they crawled out from another dimension. It's not often that I stumble across an artist's work and feel utterly mesmerized by each piece, but that's my experience of Reidt's art. His artwork is tender, meticulous, and deeply imaginative. I love the luminous, intestine-like, bumps that cover many of his beings. His pencil drawings and paintings make me feel as if I've stumbled across a collection of gloriously strange specimens inside of a top-secret labratory.
Nathan Reidt is an artist who creates surreal, lumpy wonders
