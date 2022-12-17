Nathan Reidt is an artist who creates surreal, lumpy wonders

Popkin

Nathan Reidt draws and paints lumpy creatures that look as if they crawled out from another dimension. It's not often that I stumble across an artist's work and feel utterly mesmerized by each piece, but that's my experience of Reidt's art. His artwork is tender, meticulous, and deeply imaginative. I love the luminous, intestine-like, bumps that cover many of his beings. His pencil drawings and paintings make me feel as if I've stumbled across a collection of gloriously strange specimens inside of a top-secret labratory. 